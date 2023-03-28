1923 Constitution Centenary marked with Romfilatelia dedicated postage stamp issue

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) and Romfilatelia marked on Monday the Centenary of the 1923 Constitution, with the launch of a dedicated postage stamp issue.

"On the occasion of the Centenary of the 1923 Constitution, the Plenary of the Constitutional Court had the initiative to launch, together with Romfilatelia, a stamp issue dedicated to this anniversary reflected in a philatelic album which has a programme of historical and legal documentation made through the contribution of the Constitutional Court. This initiative, as well as the organisation of the centenary exhibition, aimed to mark a historical moment that will last in time, in the scale of the event we are celebrating," said on this occasion President of the Constitutional Court Marian Enache.

During the event, General Director of Romfilatelia Cristina Popescu invited President Klaus Iohannis and the President of the CCR to stamp the day of the official launch of this issue of postage stamps, told Agerpres.

"The Constitutional Court in plenary meeting decided that the year 2023 will be the Centenary Year of the Constitution of Romania. For this, we would like to express our thanks for the collaboration in the realisation of a philatelic project that will, as is natural, play the role of enhancing the value of the important national events of Romania," Popescu said.

According to the general director of Romfilatelia, the launched postage stamps transfer a message to the public space, marking the moment of 1923.

The postage stamps issue entitled 'Centenary of the Constitution of Unified Romania' consists of 3 stamps, a perforated souvenir sheet, as well as a First Day Cover.

On the stamp with the face value of Lei 2.90, the image of King Ferdinand I, known as the Unifier, is associated with that of the steel crown with which he was crowned in Alba Iulia.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 4.30 depicts the image of the craftsman of the Fundamental Law and other important moments of Romania's history, Ion I. C. Bratianu, alongside with the coat of arms of the Romanian Kingdom.

On the stamp with the face value of Lei 11 are reproduced the image of the liberal jurist and senator Constantin G. Dissescu, the rapporteur of the Fundamental Law of 1923 and the 'creator of the branch of Romanian constitutional and administrative law,' as well as the image of the coat of arms of the Romanian Senate.

The stamp of the souvenir sheet of the issue with the face value of Lei 34, presents in facsimile the cover of the volume with the text 'New Constitution,' framed by two pages of the act of promulgation signed by King Ferdinand I.

Also attending the event, among others, were interim Senate President Alina Gorghiu, Chamber Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, PM Nicolae Ciuca, EU officials, MPs.