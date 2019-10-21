2019PresidentialElection/USR's Barna: I invite President Iohannis and Mrs. Dancila to a debate prior to first round

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna has announced in Ploiesti on Monday that he invites the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidates, namely Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dancila, to a public debate on Romania's future, which would take place prior to the first round of elections."I publicly and officially invite both President Kalus Iohannis, the PNL candidate, and Mr Dancila, the PSD candidate, to a debate prior to the first round of elections, to a debate on what kind of Romania we want to see further, a Romania in which we shrug if our forests disappear and in which things must be kept in this logic of one day to another or a modern and performing Romania. I have some points of view, I am convinced that they also have various visions about how Romania should look like. I invite them to an open, transparent debate, before the citizens, about how the future of this country should look like. And I expect for this debate to take place before the first round," the USR-PLUS Alliance candidate to presidential office stated.
PM Dancila: Of course that I knew Mrs Mezei; she was chief of TAROM's representative office to Brussels
PSD's Dancila:PSD will try to create majority if formations which endorsed censure motion don't succeed
Ex-Minister Laufer: We need a repatriation law; it would be the simplest method to solve work force problem
Inna, în vacanţă cu iubitul? Artista a recunoscut că are un partener, dar nu a făcut public numele lui
Adriana Bahmuţeanu îşi şochează publicul! Ce a făcut vedeta ca să se reinventeze, nu vă vine să credeţi
Argumente aduse de USR! ‘Dacă ar fi existat voinţă politică şi dorinţă reală de reformă, toate aceste proiecte ar fi putut fi adoptate în doar câteva zile’
ȘOC la PRO TV: Un reporter a fost ARESTAT, în SUA, pentru furt din bancomate! Era homosexual și se însurase
Viorica Dăncilă anunță SUSPENDAREA lui Klaus Iohannis: ‘Nu poate cel care trebuie să fie un exemplu pentru ceilalți să încalce legea fundamentală’
Bursa de pe Wall Street a deschis şedinţa de luni în creştere, pe fondul progreselor înregistrate în discuţiile comerciale dintre SUA şi China
Fast food din Galați a fost închis de OPC după ce un client a filmat gândaci plimbându-se prin vitrine
Proiectul pentru suspendarea exporturilor paralele ale citostaticelor și imunosupresoarelor pentru o perioadă de șase luni, la finalul perioadei de aprobare
Consiliul de Administraţie al Electrica a aprobat prospectul pentru majorarea capitalului social al companiei