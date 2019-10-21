 
     
#2019PresidentialElection/USR's Barna: I invite President Iohannis and Mrs. Dancila to a debate prior to first round

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Dan Barna

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna has announced in Ploiesti on Monday that he invites the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidates, namely Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dancila, to a public debate on Romania's future, which would take place prior to the first round of elections.

"I publicly and officially invite both President Kalus Iohannis, the PNL candidate, and Mr Dancila, the PSD candidate, to a debate prior to the first round of elections, to a debate on what kind of Romania we want to see further, a Romania in which we shrug if our forests disappear and in which things must be kept in this logic of one day to another or a modern and performing Romania. I have some points of view, I am convinced that they also have various visions about how Romania should look like. I invite them to an open, transparent debate, before the citizens, about how the future of this country should look like. And I expect for this debate to take place before the first round," the USR-PLUS Alliance candidate to presidential office stated.

