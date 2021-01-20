2021 Population and Housing Census to take place between February 1 and July 17, 2022

The Central Commission for the 2021 Population and Housing Census (CCRPL2021) shifts the deadlines for conducting the 2021 round of the trial census and the population and housing census, informs a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the quoted source, the trial census will take place between February 1 and March 31, 2021, and the population and housing census (RPL2021) will take place between February 1 and July 17, 2022.

At the same time, the deadlines for the processing of data and the dissemination and publication of the Population and Housing Census's results remain unchanged. The final results of RPL2021 will be published in December 2023, according to the Eurostat schedule.

Both in Romania and in the other EU member states, the Population and Housing Census was scheduled to take place in 2021. Due to the situation created by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the Central Commission for the Population and Housing Census in Romania (CCRPL2021) decided to postpone the deadlines of the population and housing census (RPL2021), as well as the trial census. The deadlines for the processing of data and the dissemination and publication of results remain unchanged.

According to the INS, this census is the first to be conducted mainly online. Each person will have the opportunity to self-review by completing the census questionnaire after the pre-registration stage.

"The information collected through individual questionnaires will be processed in accordance with the legislation in force on the protection of personal data (EU Regulation no. 679/2016) and anonymised immediately after entering the system. The data collected at the trial census and those resulting from the data aggregation will not be made public or disseminated in any way," reads the release.