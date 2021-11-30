 
     
2,097 fines for violating pandemic prevention measures in last 24 hours

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 2,097 sanctions for minor offenses, totaling 472,630 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

Also, through the competent structures of the Police, one criminal file was drawn up for thwarting the fight against diseases.

Violations of the sanitary protection norms can be reported to TELVERDE 0800.800.165, made operational by the Ministry of Interior, the calls being taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the territorial structures for verification, GCS states.

