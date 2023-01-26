26 migrants discovered in two utility vans at Schengen border

The border police officers at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, western Arad County, caught 26 people from Bangladesh who tried to illegally cross the border into the Schengen Area, hidden in two utility vans driven by citizens Romanians.

One driver was transporting cardboard boxes for a trading company in France, and the other was traveling with no cargo in Hungary.

"Based on the risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough control of the two means of transport. Thus, 26 foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment, respectively in a special compartment set up in the front part of the cargo compartment (double wall). The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters for investigations where, following checks, our colleagues established that they are citizens from Bangladesh, aged between 20 and 42 years old, having legally entered our country," the Arad Border Police informed on Thursday.

In both cases, the drivers are investigated for migrant smuggling.AGERPRES