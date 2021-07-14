28 migrants detected in last 24 hours at border with Hungary

Border police officers from western Varsand and Nadlac II Border Crossing Points found, in the last 24 hours, 28 citizens from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey trying to illegally cross the border into Hungary, on foot or hidden in four freight trucks loaded with various goods, agerpres reports.

* On Tuesday, at the Varsand Border Crossing Point, Arad County, a Greek citizen driving a long-haul trucks registered in Greece turned up for border formalities to exit the country.

The truck was transporting, according to the accompanying documents, copper cables, computer parts, olive oil and lighting products, on the route Greece - Poland, states the Oradea Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF).Following a thorough inspection of the means of transport, six foreign nationals were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment. Preliminary checks have established that the people in question are citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan, aged between 16 and 36.* Similar actions took place at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, Arad County, where the border police officers carried out detailed control over three long-haul trucks, driven by a Turkish citizen and two Romanians.According to the documents accompanying the goods, they were transporting packages of furniture, sanitary ware and car accessories for companies in France and the Czech Republic.During the checks, the border guards discovered, hidden among the transported goods, twenty people. During the investigation, it was established that the people in question are citizens of Afghanistan and Turkey, aged between 15 and 37 years.* Also on Tuesday, around 4.30 pm, the border police from Turnu, Arad County, noticed, approximately 1,500 meters from the border line, two people walking. As they did not justify their presence in the area, they were taken to the sector headquarters for checks.They were citizens from Afghanistan, aged 18 and 35, respectively.