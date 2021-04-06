 
     
30pct of family physicians in Romania choose to use their practices in vaccination campaign

REUTERS
spital vaccinare centre Ungaria

Chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that 3,082 family physicians have opted to use their own practices to administer the COVID-19 vaccinations, which means 30% of the total of 10,940 physicians who are in a contractual relationship with the National Health Insurance House.

"We have a centralised nationwide situation: there are 3,082 family physicians who have chosen to participate in the vaccination campaign with their own offices, out of a total of 10,940 physicians who are in a contractual relationship with the National Health Insurance House, which means a percentage of about 30%. It is less than we have expected and estimated from the available REVISAL [general record of employees] data," Gheorghita told a news conference at the Government House.

He added that an instruction based on which the vaccination process will be carried out through the family physicians' offices was also worked out.

"I would just like to mention that starting tomorrow, a pilot project in Timis will already start comprising 50 family physicians," the CNCAV official said.

