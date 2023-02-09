31 Romanian nationals repatriated so far from Turkey

Another 10 Romanian nationals were flown on Wednesday to Romania from the Turkish cities of Adana and Malatya by National Defence Ministry aircraft, taking the total number of repatriated persons to 31, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs.

"Three Romanian nationals - a mother and her two children - boarded a Romanian military aircraft on Adana Airport. Subsequently, another seven Romanian Erasmus students who were in an area heavily damaged by the earthquakes were taken over from the Malatya Airport. Following the efforts of the Romanian Embassy in Ankara, a Romanian volunteer provided the necessary support for taking the students to the airport," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

According to the cited source, 31 Romanians and two Polish citizens have been repatriated up until now by humanitarian flights organized by the National Defence Ministry. Five other Romanian nationals returned to Romania on Wednesday, with assistance from the Embassy in Ankara, on a scheduled flight.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentions that Romania's diplomatic mission in Ankara is in contact with another ten Romanian citizens who expressed their desire to repatriate, but are too far away from Adana and Malatya airports, so that efforts continue for identifying solutions to bring them safely home; the embassy is also in communication with 36 Romanian nationals who contacted the diplomatic mission with various requests, but who did not ask for repatriation assistance. AGERPRES