A number of 40 foreign citizens have been discovered to be illegally staying in Romania, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) informed in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"The policemen from the General Inspectorate for Immigration have been carrying out several operations meant to prevent and fight illegal migration this week and undeclared employment on Romanian territory. Moreover, they have fully resumed their activity of receiving and issuing documents, in granting or prolonging the right to stay and reside in Romania of the Romanian citizens, while observing the measures meant to limit the spreading of the novel coronavirus (...) Following these operations, 40 foreign citizens were discovered to be illegally staying in Romania, at the national level. They issued 40 return decisions to expel from Romania 10 persons under escort," specified IGI.The immigration policemen took steps to take 10 foreign citizens under custody until they will be expelled from Romanian territory.The foreign citizens were imposed 21 sanctions by the policemen for breaking laws in the migration field.The immigration policemen received more than 200 requests for approvals for the employment of foreigners, most of them for permanent or temporarily transferred workers.Three companies were also fined for breaking provisions in the labour field, said IGI.There have also been recorded five requests for asylum and other seven persons were granted international protection. The authorities denied 11 asylum requests for international protection.