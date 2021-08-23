415 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, at over 15,000 tests done in last 24 hours

As many as 415 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 15,000 tests were done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

These are cases that did not have a positive test prior.

Until Monday, in Romania, there have been 1,091,340 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,052,055 patients have been declared cured.Nationwide, until this time, there have been 8,980,921 RT-PCR tests processed and 2,224,659 quick antigenic tests.In the last 24 hours, there have been 4,339 RT-PCR tests done (1,887 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,452 upon request) and 10,779 quick antigenic tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 29 people were reconfirmed positive.