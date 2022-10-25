44 tons of aluminum waste, stopped at the entrance to Romania

Approximately 44 tons of aluminum waste were stopped upon entering the country through northern Petea customs, Satu Mare county, informs a press release from the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF).

According to the source, the Satu Mare border police in cooperation with workers from the Satu Mare Environmental Guard did not allow the entry into the country of two trucks loaded with aluminum waste destined for companies from Satu Mare county.

The first truck, registered in Hungary, driven by a Hungarian citizen, transported, according to the documents accompanying the goods, aluminum waste from a commercial company in Hungary to a company in Satu Mare county. The second truck, registered in Romania, driven by a Romanian citizen, was also transporting aluminum waste from a commercial company in Slovakia, which was going to a company in Satu Mare county.

In both cases, the control authorities decided not to allow the transported goods to enter the territory of Romania, thus returning them to the territory of Hungary, says ITPF Sighetu Marmatiei.AGERPRES