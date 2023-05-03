47 migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan found hiding in trailer trucks at Romania's western border

Two drivers from Turkey and Belarus are under criminal investigation after 47 migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan were found hiding in the trailer trucks they were driving, checked at Romania's western border.

The trailer truck driven by the Turkish driver was checked on the way out of the country through the Nadlac II border crossing point, Agerpres informs."According to the documents accompanying the goods, it was carrying bags of plastic granules on the Turkey-Poland route. Following a thorough check of the means of transport, 24 foreign nationals were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment among the goods being transported," Arad Border Police said on Wednesday.The hidden migrants are from Bangladesh and Pakistan and are aged between 20 and 49. They entered our country legally on the basis of personal documents.Another 23 migrants were found hiding in a trailer truck driven by a Belarusian man, carrying bottles of mineral water. They were in a special place at the front of the semi-trailer, behind a false wall. The clandestine migrants are from Bangladesh, aged between 20 and 46 and entered Romania legally.In both cases, the drivers are being investigated for migrant smuggling and the 47 foreigners hidden in the trailer trucks are being investigated for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border.