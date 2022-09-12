7 million euros for establishment of mountain sheep farms (project)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) will allocate, through a state aid scheme, 34.6 million RON, the equivalent of 7 million euros, for the establishment of mountain sheep farms, the total maximum eligible value of a project for this type of investment being 300,000 RON, reads a draft Decision published on the institution's website.

"The aid scheme supports investments in the establishment of sheep farms in the mountainous area (...) for processing milk and obtaining related dairy products in an appropriately equipped space, shelters for animals and for animal breeders. The maximum eligible value of the project, allowed for this type of investment, is 300,000 RON, of which 50 percent in state aid and 50 percent in the beneficiary's co-financing," the project states.

Should there be beneficiaries who submit projects with a total maximum eligible value that exceeds the total value provided for by the project, the difference is fully borne by the beneficiary.

Among the eligible expenses are those related to the construction of mountain sheep farms and those for the purchase of land, but only within the maximum limit of 10 percent of the total eligible costs related to the construction of the mountain sheep farm; expenses generated by the purchase or purchase through leasing of machines, equipment and means of transport, within the limit of the market value of the assets, specialized by type of investment; general expenses directly related to the construction of mountain sheep farms and those for the acquisition of plots of land within the limit of a maximum of 7 percent of their value, such as expenses with services, respectively the drawing up of feasibility studies, geotechnical studies, topographical studies, environmental studies, construction projects, architectural services, consultancy and authorizations.AGERPRES