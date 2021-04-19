87 Romanian films in the race for the 2021 Gopo Awards nominations

No less than 87 Romanian films released in cinema theaters, national and international festivals or on on-demand video platforms in 2020 are in the race for the nominations for the 15th Gopo Awards Gala, the organizers of the event announced.

On the list for Best Film nominations are 16 feature films, with Tipografic Majuscul/Uppercase Print (directed by Radu Jude), 5 Minute/5 Minutes Too Late (directed by Dan Chisu), Love 2. America (directed by Florin Serban), Ivana the Terrible (directed by Ivana Mladenovic), Urma/Legacy (directed by Dorian Boguta), Miami Bici (directed by Jesus del Cerro) included in the Fiction category, and Alexander Nanau's Collective, Radu Ciorniciuc's Acasa/My Home and Everything Will Not Be Fine by Adrian Pirvu and Helena Maksyom among the eight documentaries seeking the nomination.

The 12 productions entered at the Documentary category include Lemn/Wood (directed by Monica Lazurean-Gorgan, Michaela Kirst and Ebba Sinzinger), 1989. The Diary of a Revolution" (directed by Carmen Lidia Vidu), 30 Years and 15 Minutes (directed by Stefan Mandachi), Men with Wheels (directed by Cornel Mihalache) and Superhombre (directed by Lucian Mircu and Mircea Gherase).

The list of the Short Film category has 67 entries, including 01.05.2020 (by Claudiu Mitcu, Ioachim Stroe and Andrei Butica), Basmofilia/Fairy Fever (by Tudor Jurgiu), Bucharest Seen from Above (directed by Andrei Rautu), Recycled Travels (by Alexandru Solomon), Cradle (directed by Paul Muresan), The Rabbit and the Cat (Ruxandra Ghitescu), În noapte/In Between (directed by Ana Pasti), My Romanian Diary (directed by Carmen Lidia Vidu), Kaimos (by Sarra Tsorakidis), Laila (directed by Raya Al Souliman), My Moon (directed by Claudiu Mitcu), I Look Back and It's Gone (by Teona Galgotiu), Sasha and Peter (directed by Luca Istodor), The Days (by Andrei Cretulescu), Totul pentru Riana/Everything for Riana (directed by Mihai Gavril Dragolea), Trecea un print calare/Along Came a Prince (directed by Cristina Grosan), Zimnicea (by Bogdan Naumovici).

The complete movie list is available at https://bit.ly/2Qcycwo.

The nominations for all the Gopo Awards categories will be decided in May, after which over 650 active professionals from all the fields of the Romanian film industry will be invited to vote the trophy winners. The voting mechanism will be provided by PwC Romania, with whom the organizers of the Gopo Awards have a partnership that dates back to 2011.

The 2021 Gopo Awards Gala is organized by the Romanian Film Promotion Association together with the Film and Urban Culture Association, with the support of the National Cinematography Center and Babel Communications.