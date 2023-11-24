95 persons detained and over 6kg of gold jewelry and coins seized (DIICOT)

Prosecutors from the Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terror (DIICOT) detained as many as 95 people and confiscated, among other things, more than six kilograms of gold jewelry and coins, following the approximately 200 searches carried out on Thursday.

According to a statement from DIICOT sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the prosecutors have ordered the detention measure for the 95 people, for 24 hours, and the measure of judicial control against seven others, agerpres reports.

The action is part of the series of similar initiatives, carried out at the DIICOT level since 2018 and reveals the concern of the specialized structure to constantly investigate the crimes of drug trafficking, human and minor trafficking and any forms of exploitation of vulnerable people, in the effort to effectively combat these criminal phenomena, the quoted source mentions.

DIIOT prosecutors, with the support of the Border Police and the Romanian Gendarmerie, carried out, on Thursday, 46 operative actions, for dismantling organized criminal groups, specialized in trafficking in persons and minors, child pornography, computer crime and drug trafficking. As part of the coordinated operation, carried out nationwide, 199 home search warrants and 210 arrest warrants were issued.