A number of 22,911 people immunized anti-COVID have had a positive test after first jab

The Institute of National Health (INSP) informs that, during the period of December 27, 2020 - May 9, 2021, a number of 22,911 people vaccinated against COVID-19 (0.6% of the total people vaccinated with the first dose) had a positive test result with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, following the administration of the first dose.

In the mentioned period, for 414 people (1.8% of the total number of people who had a positive test result with the SARS-CoV-2 virus after being inoculated with the first jab) death occurred.

"None of the deaths was because of the vaccination," the same source says.

Furthermore, 4,363 people (0.2% of the total persons vaccinated with the booster shot) had a positive test result with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, after being given the booster shot.

According to the same source, for 74 people (1.7% of the total persons who had a positive test result of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, after being inoculated with the booster shot), death occurred, but "it was not because of vaccination".