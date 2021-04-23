A number of 36 county organisations support Ludovic orban for new term as head of PNL

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Friday stated in Craiova that a number of 36 county organisations of the PNL voted in support of his candidacy for a new term in office as leader of this party.

According to Ludovic Orban, the procedures for the organisation of the PNL Congress this year will start as soon as the epidemiological situation allows it, given that the statute does not provide the possibility of voting online.

Ludovic Orban also said that, although he did not want to make this public, initially, there are 36 county organisations that support his candidacy for a new term at the helm of PNL.

The President of the Deputies Chamber, Ludovic Orban, on Friday, visited Segment I of the Craiova-Pitesti Express road in the Dolj County, where he is about to meet the PNL mayors to discuss local investment projects.