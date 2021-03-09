ADR and Code4Romania sign partnership agreement for digitization of public sector

The chairman of the Authority for Romania's Digitization (ADR), Octavian Oprea, and the head of the Code4Romania Board of Directors, Bogdan Ivanel, signed on Monday, March 8, a Partnership Agreement which consolidates the cooperation between the two organizations for the digitization of the public administration of Romania, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press release by ADR, the partnership agreement starts from the principle, according to which each citizen is in the center of the digitization process, as prime beneficiary of projection, implementation and administration efforts of digital solutions necessary to the public sector.

"The accord reiterates the essential role of ADR in the administration's digitization process. As part of the Accord, ADR takes it upon itself, at a government level, the mission of identifying digital solutions which can revolutionize and inter-operate the IT systems from the public sector, so that we can accelerate the process of digital transformation. The associative environment proved to be a reliable partner throughout this entire period. I thank the team and Code4Romania volunteers, their support was invaluable. Through this strategic partnership, our collaboration entered a new stage, the programmatic one," Octavian Oprea, acting chairman of ADR, said.

Based on the accord, Code4Romania will deliver open-source digital products which will be made available, for free, towards ADR. The digital solutions will then be able to be disseminated by public authorities, local or central, based on their needs, the collaboration between Code4Romania and the public institutions being ensured by ADR.

"One year since the beginning of the pandemic, we placed the foundation of a partnership which resulted in a ecosystem of digital solutions of over 11 million Romanians. It was a successful model, the collaboration between the authorities and Code for Romania - we showed that we are a partner during critical times and we will always be here when Romania will need us to. Through the document we signed today we want to use the major opportunity which our tested collaboration offers us during hard times and together to build well designed, implemented and administered digital ecosystems the Romanian society needs," said Bogdan Ivanel, chairman of the board of directors of Code4Romania.