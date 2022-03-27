Aelenei (AUR): I am running to show democracy is fully respected in party

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP Danut Aelenei, who is running for the position of chairman of the party, stated that he entered the race for the leadership of the party in order to prove that "AUR is a democratic party".

"Many of you have understood that I want to oust George Simion, who is in fact the driving force behind this party. We claim to be a right-wing Conservative party that, from my point of view, respects democracy. I made the decision to run in principle, to show our electorate that democracy is fully respected in AUR party," said Aelenei.

He mentioned that the country program he drew up was not broadcast to party members on WhatsApp groups.

"You don't really know the motions, the country program. You may know the teams," Danut Aelenei said at the end of his short speech, Agerpres.ro informs.

The first extraordinary congress of AUR takes place on Sunday, in the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Hall of the Parliament Palace, starting with 12.00. This congress is attended by over 800 delegates with the right to vote, from all county branches and from abroad.

Two candidates have been nominated for the position of AUR chairman - George Simion, with the motion "Rich Romania: Christian and Democrat" and Danut Aelenei, with the motion "More Democracy".