AEP: 18,981,972 citizens with a right to vote recorded in Electoral Register end-June

The total number of citizens who have the right to vote recorded in the Electoral Register on April 30 was 18,981,972, by 1,046 fewer than May's update, informs the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) in a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the AEP, on May 31, there were 18,983,018 Romanian voters in the Electoral Register.

"The differences are the result of the recent operations carried out by the mayoralties in the Electoral Register attached to their respective territorial-administrative units and the import of data from the Directorate for Persons Record and Databases Management (DEPABD)," specifies the source.

AEP also mentions that, of the total number of electors in Romania recorded with the Electoral Register, 18,250,349 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 713,623 have their domicile abroad or have a CRDS passport.

As per Law no. 208/2015, the Electoral Register is a national computer system for registering and updating the identification data of the Romanian citizens with the right to vote and the information regarding their assignment to the polling stations. The electoral register is structured on counties, municipalities, cities, communes for Romanian citizens domiciled or residing in the country. The mayors or the persons designated by the mayors, as stipulated by law are those authorized to carry out operations in the Electoral Register comprising the Romanian citizens with the domicile or residence in the country.