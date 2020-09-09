AEP transfers to parties' accounts 57.2mln lei in first 10 days of September

The value of the subsidy transferred by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to the account of each political party, in the first 10 days of September, is 57,192,424.10 lei, informs AEP in a release sent to AGERPRES.

The Social Democratic Party received a subsidy of 28,614,798.63 lei, the National Liberal Party - 15,882,737.13 lei, the Save Romania Union - 4,240,642.59 lei, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats - 3,471,490.71 lei, People's Movement Party - 1,908,289.16 lei, PRO Romania Party - 2,650,401.62 lei, National Force Party - 424,064.26 lei.Also, for the National Union for the Progress of Romania, a subsidy of 87,033.34 lei is allocated. According to AEP, the granting of the monthly subsidy from the state budget to the National Union for the Progress of Romania, determined according to the law, was suspended by the Decision of the President of AEP of March 31, 2016 and will be kept in mandate amount according to the provisions in force.Thus, the total value of the subsidy resulting from the application of the calculation algorithm from the Methodological Norms for the application of the Law on financing the activity of political parties and of the approved electoral campaigns is of 57,279,457.44 lei.