AGERPRES, awarded Trophy for Excellence in Journalism and Media Leadership at Shining Stars Gala

The National Association of Entrepreneurs (ANAA) celebrated on Wednesday evening its 10th anniversary, and it awarded a series of prizes to entrepreneurs and the media in the Shining Stars Gala organised on this occasion.

''We are celebrating 10 years since our foundation, 10 years of success, which represent the effort and perseverance of entrepreneurs, 10 years of innovation and continuous evolution. Entrepreneurs, through what they do, generate value and stability, they are an extremely dynamic engine of economic growth," said ANAA President Cristina Chiriac.

The event brought together entrepreneurs from all over the country, investors, financiers, NGO representatives and politicians.

AGERPRES National News Agency Director General Claudia Nicolae received the "Trophy for Excellence in Journalism and Media Leadership".

''I am honoured to receive this award. The National News Agency is a supporter of non-profit associations that, through their activities, promote and encourage education, personal and professional development," said ladia Nicolae.