Agreement with EBRD on assistance for implementation of projects financed from EU funds, updated by Gov't

The Government updated on Thursday, through a decision, some technical provisions of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on assistance for the implementation of projects financed from EU funds, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Government, it was decided to approve the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the EBRD regarding assistance for the implementation of projects financed from EU funds, signed in Bucharest on November 15, 2022, and the Exchange of Letters between the Government of Romania and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for updating some provisions of the agreement, dated March 2, 2023 and February 7, 2023.

Based on this agreement, the EBRD will grant Romania support for projects in order to achieve the objectives of the Partnership Agreement 2021 - 2027.

The EBRD will support Romania in areas such as: green cities, the water sector, national and local infrastructure, energy from renewable sources and decarbonization plans, district heating, energy efficiency, small and medium-sized enterprises etc, the release states.