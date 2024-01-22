AgriMin Barbu: Farmers in 2024 not to have difficulty in agriculture in Romania

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Florin Barbu, on Monday assured farmers in Mures county that this year they will not encounter any difficulties and that all aspects agreed upon after the negotiations with their colleagues are found in the Official Journal and some will be regulated in the next period.

"I want to reassure the Romanian farmers once again that the minutes I concluded, both with the protesters in the Afumati area and with the farmers in the associations, all the things listed by those minutes, some of which are already published in the Official Journal, will be observed. And this week the other normative acts follow and I think that the financing that the Ministry of Agriculture has for the year 2024 and the normative acts that we will assume in the Government of Romania, farmers in the year 2024 will not have a difficulty in agriculture in Romania," said Minister Florin Barbu.

The farmers from Mures County presented, on Monday, to the minister of agriculture, a list of 13 demands, among which is the immediate ban on the transit and imports of grains, oilseeds, meal and other agri-food products from Ukraine, including those that appear in the documents as coming from the Republic of Moldova, Hungary or other countries, but based on the origin from Ukraine.

The farmers asked to be consulted before the drafting of the new lease law, the obligation to present the proof of being an active farmer when submitting the application for subsidies to the APIA, measures to reduce the bear population and the preservation of the facility prior to 01.11.2023 regarding the exemption from social insurance payment.