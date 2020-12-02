Air France, KLM maintain flights from Bucharest to Amsterdam and Paris, this winter

Air France and KLM airlines will continue to operate flights from Bucharest to Paris and Amsterdam, and back, this winter, reads a press release of the Group formed by these two companies.

Thus, Romanian passengers have at their disposal four weekly flights linking Bucharest to Paris and two daily flights between the Romanian Capital and Amsterdam, which ensures a minimum of connectivity with the most important university and business centres.

Ticket prices start at 130 euros (round trip) and include flexible booking conditions and change of travel date.KLM also introduced a new destination on its flight schedule on as of December 10, offering two weekly flights on the Amsterdam - Zanzibar route.The French and Dutch states each own 14 per cent of the shares of Air France - KLM, a group that is the market leader in long-haul flights departing from Europe, offering access to a network covering 314 destinations in 116 countries, through Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia.