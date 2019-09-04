ALDE's Tariceanu to set up new Senate group if party falls short of necessary members

National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that a joint floor group to be called Democracy will be set up in the Senate only if the ALDE group membership falls below the required size to operate individually.

Asked in the Senate when the joint group he mentioned at the beginning of the week will be established, Tariceanu said: "We will form it if we no longer have the required number of senators, that is at least seven, but it is not yet the case."Tariceanu expressed hope that ALDE's Teodor Melescanu will change his mind and will withdraw from consideration for Senate's chairmanship endorsed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), ALDE's former major partner in the ruling coalition before pulling out of it last week."My opinion is that he has enough experience to realise that it was not an inspired move and that it would be best for him, for his prestige, to give up, but I am not his adviser (...) you may know the saying - as they brew, so let them drink," said Tariceanu.Tariceanu said on Monday that the ALDE parliamentary group in the Senate will become a mixed group to be called "Democracy.""As a result of the announcement made by fellow senators Adrian Tutuianu, Marin Nicolae and Ilea Vasile [who have joined ALDE], I can inform you that the group has 14 senators. As we discussed at the Standing Bureau meeting, after the election of the chairman, we will have to reconfigure the Senate's Standing Bureau since these calculations and the weights that have to be taken into account, have not been taken into account, as required by the regulations. At the same time, I want to inform you that together with the fellow senators and in accordance with the regulations we decided to reconfigure the group as a joint parliamentary group to be called 'Democracy'," Tariceanu told a plenary session of the Senate.Interim Senate President Serban Valeca told him that for that to happen he must submit a written request to the Standing Bureau.

AGERPRES