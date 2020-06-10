Alienation of state participations in national companies and societies, forbidden for two years

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, the draft law on some measures for the protection of national interests in the economic activity, namely the prohibition, for a period of two years, of the alienation of state participations in national companies and societies, to banks, as well as to any other company in which the state has the quality of shareholder, regardless of the ownership share held, according to the normative act.

The object of the draft law is to establish measures for the protection of national interests in the economic activity, determined by the negative effects generated economically by the COVID-19 epidemic.

As many as 199 deputies voted "in favour", 89 voted "against" and three have abstained from voting. The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) deputies, Florin Roman, announced that the Liberals will attack the law at the Constitutional Court.

"The provisions do not apply to post-privatization operations and to the operations specific to privatization, if the transfer of property right of state-owned shares has taken place," the project said.

The project had already been adopted by the Senate, and the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.