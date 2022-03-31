 
     
Alina Vuc wins bronze medal at 2022 European Wrestling Championships in Budapest

Wrestling

Romanian athlete Alina Vuc won the bronze medal in the 50 kg category, on Thursday, at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships in Budapest, after defeating German Lisa Ersel in the decisive match.

On Wednesday, Vuc (28 years old) overpowered Italian Emanuela Liuzzi in the quarterfinals, but lost the semifinal to Turkish Evin Demirhan Yavuz, Agerpres.ro informs.

This is the fourth medal won by Vuc at the European Championships, after the two silver medals won in 2016 in Riga and 2018 in Kaspiisk and the bronze medal obtained in 2017 in Novi Sad.

