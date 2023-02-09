Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea, in Alba Iulia

The Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea in Romania, Rim Kap-soo, met, on Thursday, in Alba Iulia, with the president of the Alba County Council, Ion Dumitrel, to decide on future bilateral cooperation, with business people from Korea to come to the county in the near future, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES by Alba County Council, the ambassador of the Republic of South Korea in Romania, Rim Kap-soo, was on Thursday in his first official visit to Alba Iulia.

"As the ambassador of South Korea in Romania stated, his mission is to promote Romania in his country and, at the same time, to open the way for Korean investments in Romania", a press release informs.

For his part, the president of Alba County Council made a presentation of the county, its economic, cultural and tourist potential.

"Following the discussions, which opened the way for future bilateral cooperation, it was established that, in the near future, a delegation of businessmen from South Korea will arrive in Alba county, to identify areas for investments in several areas of interest, namely: national defense, infrastructure, food industry and services for the population", the said press release informs.