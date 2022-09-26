Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania, on presentation visit to the Senate

The acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, received on Monday, on a presentation visit, the ambassador of Ukraine to Romania, Ihor Vasylyovych Prokopchuk, the discussions focusing on the recent geopolitical developments against the background of the war in the neighboring country, a statement from the Senate sent to AGERPRES, reads.

Alina Gorghiu welcomed the decision of President Volodymyr Zelensky to send a career diplomat as ambassador in Bucharest, a fact that reflects the importance of the bilateral relations.

She reiterated Romania's firm support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and condemned, in the "firmest" terms, the "premeditated, unjustified and unprovoked Russian war of aggression".

Alina Gorghiu mentioned that parliamentary diplomacy is an essential tool for developing bilateral relations and exchanging good practices. She highlighted the importance of organizing the first Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea International Platform and thanked the Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest for the invitation to participate in this event.

The acting president of the Senate recalled the support that Romania gave to Ukraine bilaterally and multilaterally, having a "very active" and "instrumental" role in providing essential outlets for Ukrainian grain exports (more than four million tonnes passed through Romanian ports from the Black Sea and the Lower Danube since the outbreak of the war) and adopting a "firm" and "strong" position towards Russia in multilateral formats.

At the same time, Gorghiu strongly condemned the decree of the partial mobilization of the Russian Army and the atrocities and crimes committed in Izyum, as well as the organization of "illegal" referendums in the occupied regions of Ukraine.

She also emphasized the importance of the urgent end of this "illegitimate" war and the observance of international law, principles that were supported by Romanian diplomacy, at the highest level, during the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.