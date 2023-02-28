Ambassador Prokopchuk: We must collaborate to maintain peace in Ukraine and in the world

The ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, Ihor Prokopchuk, expressed on Tuesday his conviction that Romania will continue to help the Ukrainians as long as necessary, stressing that cooperation with Ukraine is necessary for peace.

He highlighted the help constantly received by the Ukrainians, conveyed his country's gratitude for the support provided by Romania, but drew attention to the fact that the war, with its destruction, continues.

"We are sure that Romania will be with us until the end. (...) We must speed up the victory. For this, Ukraine must receive help in defense to overcome Russian capabilities. (...) It is very important that international sanctions stop the flow of money to the Russian Federation. (...) There is no legal basis to justify the actions of the Russian Federation. Ukraine's borders must be respected. We must cooperate to maintain peace in Ukraine and in the world," Prokopchuk said on Tuesday, at the round table meeting entitled "365 Days of War in Ukraine", organized at the Parliament by the Union of Ukrainians from Romania, in partnership with the Parliamentary Group of National Minorities.AGERPRES