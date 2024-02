Ana Bogdan qualifies for semifinals of Transylvania Open (WTA) tennis tournament

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan, no. 8 seed, qualified for the semifinals of the Transylvania Open tournament, with total prizes of 267,082 dollars, after defeating the Dutch Arantxa Rus, the main seed, 2-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7/6 (7/5), on Friday evening, in the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres.

Ana Bogdan secured a check for 11,610 dollars and 98 WTA