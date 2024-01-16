Ana Bogdan qualifies for the 2nd round of women's doubles event at Australian open

The pair made up of Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan and Spaniard of Slovakian origin Rebeka Masarova qualified, on Tuesday, for the second round of the doubles event of the Australian Open tournament, after defeating 6-4, 6-4, the pair Ulrikke Eikeri (Norway)/Catherine Harrison (USA) on Tuesday in Melbourne.

Bogdan and Masarova sealed their victory after one hour and 33 minutes of playing.

Ana Bogdan and Rebeka Masarova won a cheque worth 53,000 Australian dollars and 130 WTA doubles points for reaching this far in the competition.

In the second round, the Romanian-Spanish pair will face the winner of the match Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Ena Shibahara (Japan/N.6) - Irina Hromaceva (Russia)/Miriam Kolodziejova (Czech Republic).

In singles, Ana Bogdan got defeated in the first round.