ANAT: Contract with tourist remains in force if country's borders are open

The contract with the tourist remains in force, in case of some countries' entry on the red or yellow lists, as long as the borders are open, Romania's National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT) announced on Friday.

"Travel agencies are not responsible for the change in the destination classification between the date of purchase of tourist services and the date of return. In case of some countries' entry on the red or yellow lists, as long as the borders are open, the contract with the tourist remains in force," reads the release.

According to the cited source, in the last weeks, several countries that are tourist destinations for Romanians, such as Greece or Turkey, have entered the red list. In this case, unvaccinated tourists over the age of 16 must be quarantined when returning to the country.

At the same time, the ANAT representatives emphasize that the travel agencies bear no responsibility for the change of the destination classification between the date of the purchase of the tourist services and the return date, but for the good organization and development of the tourist package.

"The decision for the entry of certain countries on the red and yellow list, respectively, in terms of epidemiological risk belongs to the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) and the colors are strictly related to Romania's epidemiological situation. For example, Turkey is red for Romania but can green or yellow for another country. Of late, travel agencies have faced dissatisfied tourists who have reservations especially in red-listed countries and who have requested a refund or rescheduling. We would like to mention that the agencies do not bear any responsibility for a country's entry on the red list, as long as that destination is open. In addition, there is the possibility of vaccination, at hand, for most tourists, along with proof of going through the disease, so immunization," said Cristian Vlad, president of the ANAT Central Regional Council.

ANAT states that in case of some countries' entry on the red or yellow lists, as long as the borders are open, the contract with the tourist remains in force. The travel agency has only the obligation to promptly provide tourist services, be they accommodation, meals or, as the case may be, transport, optional tours, guide, transfer, etc. according to the initial offer.

Moreover, ANAT recommends to tourists to take out cancellation insurance and travel insurance, respectively. These insurances are very affordable and can cover many unpredictable situations that can be proven, such as illness or accident. At the same time, ANAT mentions that the cancellation insurance does not cover situations such as the a country's entry on the red list.