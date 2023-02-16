ANI establishes state of incompatibility regarding Bucharest former mayor Oprescu

The National Integrity Agency (ANI) established that former mayor Sorin Oprescu was in a state of incompatibility, when he worked as a doctor at the University Hospital, told Agerpres.

In a press release, the ANI argues that Sorin Oprescu was in a state of incompatibility between 3 January 2018 and 15 June 2020, because he simultaneous held and exercised the position as chief of the IV General Surgery Clinical Department within the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital and the manager position of a project financed by European funds whose beneficiary was the same health unit, thus violating the provisions of article 178, paragraph (1), lit. c) from Law No. 95/2006.

Oprescu fled Romania in order to escape a sentence of 10 years and 8 months in prison received in a corruption case, having been located in Greece, where the authorities of this country refuse to extradite him.