ANOFM to organise 111 professional training courses for 1,748 people this February

The National Employment Agency (ANOFM) will organize in February 111 professional training programs for a total of 1,748 people, the institution announced on Thursday.

The most sought trades for which training programs will be organized are: cook - with 188 registrations; security agent - 177, sales worker - 162, HR inspector (point of contact officer) - 136, data entry and data processing operator - 120, accountant - 42, medium and low voltage electrician/electronics technician - 42, hotel receptionist - 42, garment worker - 39, and construction finishing worker - 34.

The counties to have most courses organised this February, with a high number of participants, are: Bucharest (252 students), Olt (126) and Brasov (112).

According to the legislation in force, the unemployed, the graduates, the people who obtained refugee status or some other form of international protection, the people who couldn't get a job after repatriation or release from prison, as well as the people who work in rural areas and do not collect monthly incomes or whose earnings are below the social reference indicator in force and who are registered with the employment agencies are offered professional training for free. AGERPRES