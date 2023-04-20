Antibiotice SA inks consultancy agreement with EIB for company's development

Antibiotice SA and the European Investment Bank signed a consultancy agreement regarding the strategic development of the company's industrial platform.

"Yesterday, April 19, in Luxembourg, high-level representatives of the European Investment Bank and the company Antibiotice SA signed a consulting services agreement whereby EIB experts, together with external consultants, will collaborate with Antibiotice SA experts to identify options of growth and development of the Antibiotice company domestically and internationally," a press release states.

The agreement includes, among other things, the evaluation of the possibilities of expanding and diversifying the company's drug portfolio, as well as the identification of trends in terms of partnerships both with companies in the value chain of the European pharmaceutical industry and with technological platforms with complementary capabilities to those of Antibiotics SA, to identify potential development opportunities.

At the same time, the agreement also includes the recommendation of the best practices for the organization and expansion of the industrial processes of the company Antibiotice SA.

Thus, in the perspective of the 2030s, Antibiotice aims to consolidate a balanced and sustainable product portfolio by attracting 100 new products, both through license acquisitions and through its own research.

Antibiotice Iasi has been for over 67 years the most important producer of generic medicines with Romanian capital, which supports the national health system with over 150 products, being also the largest exporter of the Romanian pharmaceutical industry.AGERPRES