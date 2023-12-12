APIA employees warn with more protests if salary discrimination situation is not settled

The officials of the Payments and Intervention in Agriculture Agency (APIA), members of the APIA National Federation of Trade Unions, continue the Japanese strike protest every day, between 10:00 and 11:00, and warn that, if the salary discrimination situation is not settled, they will intensify the forms of protest.

According to a press release from CNS Cartel Alfa, the officials are dissatisfied because, although they are very efficient, having an absorption rate of European funds of over 96% every year, and the workload is very high, their salaries have remained at the level of 2015. Moreover, they consider that they are in a situation of discrimination, APIA being the only Agency in MADR that is on the territorial grid.

"If the salary scale will not be standardized, the members of the APIA National Federation of Trade Unions affiliated to CNS Cartel Alfa will intensify the forms of protest, going as far as going on strike," the trade union organization emphasizes.

The National Trade Union Confederation Cartel ALFA was established in 1990, it unites 38 trade union federations at sector level and coordinates the activity of 42 territorial, interprofessional branches