APP: 97% of compensations imposed to Romania by ECHR in 2020 are for non observing right of property

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) established this year convictions through which Romania must pay compensations worth 34.7 million Euro, and 97% of this sum (33.87 million Euro) represents compensations in cases lost for not observing the right to ownership in Romania, according to an analysis sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, by the Association for Private Ownership (APP).

"In a study done by the APP, it highlights the ECHR causes for not respecting the right to ownership, which led to our country's conviction, and reported to the total quantum of compensations for the year 2020, over 97% of the sums were attributed to such cases. Thus, from 34,700,924 Euro (compensations that Romania has to pay from this year's convictions), 33,874,800 Euro represent sums established in 10 decisions made by ECHR for not respecting the right to ownership," says the APP press release.

"If Romanian judges would have correctly applied the provisions of the European Convention for Human Rights, these owners would not have had any reason to appeal to the European Court. The Romanian state would not have paid compensations now if the administrative authorities would have closed these compensation cases on time, but these also did not respect the terms established by the law, made by the National Authority for Property Restitution (ANRP) clerks", according to the quoted document.

Furthermore, ANRP should have solved until May 20th, 2018, all cases which fall under Law nr. 10 of 2001, which it had registered on the date when Law nr. 165/2013 was in effect, but until that time, only 52% of cases were solved.