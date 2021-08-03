Appointments for electronic identity cards used up on first day

Appointments for the next 30 days for electronic identity cards (CEI) in Cluj-Napoca were used up in the first day of the pilot project.

"At this moment, approximately 450 people have opted for the new electronic identity cards," reads a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) released on Tuesday.

The deadline for issuing/handing over the card is between 15 and 20 days. However, considering that the cards will be subjected to complex tests, the cards for which applications were submitted between August 2-6 will be issued between August 23-25, Agerpres informs.

"The new electronic identity card will allow the holder authentication to the Health Insurance Information Platform and provide the necessary technical support for the use the electronic signature, to cut through the red tape in the citizen's relations with public officials. The issuance of the electronic identity cards is the result of inter-institutional collaboration, being a crucial moment for what it means both the institutional course of public services and the services the Romanian citizens will get from having the new document," Interior Minister Lucian Bode said in relation to the release of the electronic identity card pilot project.

The new identity document provides citizens with additional security guarantees, and public as well as private law institutions with certainty that the person presenting the identity document is the holder of the registered identification data.