Approx 7.3 million Ukrainians entered Romania in the last two years

Approximately 7.3 million Ukrainian citizens entered Romania in the last two years, in the context of the war started by Russia against Ukraine.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period) and until February 9, 2024, a total of 7,292,211 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Border Police informs on Saturday, in a press release to AGERPRES.

In the last week (February 4-9), more than 38,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania: on February 4 - 6,513, on February 5 - 6,138, on February 6 - 6,065, on February 7 - 6,841, on February 8 - 6,237, and on February 9 - 6,933, Agerpres informs.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Interior, currently, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 29.1%.No Ukrainian citizen has applied for asylum in our country in the last 24 hours, stated the MAI."Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,458 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania. They benefit from all the rights provided by the national legislation," the same source emphasizes.During the night between Friday and Saturday, Russian forces carried out new drone attacks on the Ukrainian port infrastructure from Ismail and Reni, near the border between Ukraine and Romania.