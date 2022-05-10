Approx. 900,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since crisis beginning in neighbouring country

Approximately 900,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the onset of the crisis in the neighbouring country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed on Tuesday.

According to a press release of the IGPF sent to AGERPRES on Monday, 70,165 people entered Romania through the border points in the past 24 hours, out of whom 5,530 Ukrainian citizens (down by 27.9pct compared to the previous day).On the border with Ukraine, 2,911 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down 31.5pct), and on the border with the Republic of Moldova, 644 Ukrainian citizens entered (down 66pct).Since the beginning of this crisis (February 24), until May 9, 2022, at 12.00 am, at the national level, 897,256 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, according to the Border Police.At the same time, starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 931,785 Ukrainians entered Romania.