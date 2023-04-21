April 21 in history

Orthodox holiday: Life-giving Spring Day

National Day of fight against illicit trade in goods

1877 - Turkish artillery bombs Braila City

1882 - Death of philosopher, aesthetician and poet Vasile Conta (b. 15 November 1845)

1932 - Birth of Nicolae Vieru, honorary president of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and honorary vice-president of the International Gymnastics Federation (d. September 2, 2016)

1963 - Birth of folk music singer Tatiana Stepa (d. August 7, 2009)

1965 - Romania becomes a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

1971 - Death of philosopher Nicolae Bagdasar, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 5 February 1896)

1973 - Birth of Alin Gheorghiu, ballet dancer, a principal dancer of the Bucharest National Opera

1992 - Establishment of National Romanian Employers Confederation (CNPR)

1992 - Signing in Bucharest of a bilateral treaty between Romania and Germany on friendly cooperation and partnership in Europe

1994 - International conference of the Crans-Montana Forum, in Bucharest, under the slogan "Markets of the Future," with the participation of over 500 parliamentarians from 72 countries. Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization Yasser Arafat and Israel Foreign Minister Shimon Peres have a meeting on this occasion

2004 - President Ion Iliescu participates, at the head of a delegation, in the final summit of the member countries of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Sarajevo, Bosnia. Romania has taken over the rotating presidency of the SEECP in Bosnia and Herzegovina

2005 - Mircea Geoana is elected president of the PSD at the PSD Congress

2010 - Romania grabs 24 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 8 bronze medals and 11 special prizes at the 38th edition of the Geneva International Inventions Salon

2011 - Athlete Alina Dumitru snatches the gold medal in the 48-kg category in the Judo European Championships in Istanbul

Romanian inventor Corneliu Birtok-Baneasa receives gold medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, for a device allowing fuel consumption reduction in buses by up to 12 percent.