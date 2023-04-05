April 5 in history

Motorist Day

1881 - Birth of psychologist Florian Stefanescu-Goanga, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 26 March 1958)

1884 - Birth of Ion Inculet, remarkable political personality who made considerable efforts to achieve the unification of Bessarabia with Romania; Speaker of Bessarabian Parliament in 1917-1918; member of the Romanian Academy (d. 18 November 1940)

1904 - Establishment of the Romanian Automobile Club

1912 - Birth of poet, writer and journalist Vasile Copilu Cheatra, known as Bardul Motilor (d. 1997)

1917 - The Romanian delegation consisting of Vasile Lucaciu, Vasile Stoica and Ion Mota goes to Washington (where it arrives on June 29) to present to the American public opinion and the U.S. government the political and military position of Romania and also their claims regarding the Romanian territories in Austro-Hungary

1928 - Birth of physicist Ioan Ursu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 17 April 2007)

1928 - Birth of director Mircea Saucan (d. 13 April 2003)

1932 - Birth of Fanus Neagu, screenwriter, writer and publicist, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 24 May 2011)

1933 - Birth of Romulus Vulpescu, poet, writer and translator (d. 18 September 2012)

1934 - Establishment of Romania's legation in Buenos Aires

1943 - Death of actor Tony (Anton) Bulandra (b. 13 March 1881)

1946 - Death of avant-garde poet Ilarie Voronca in Paris (b. 31 December 1903)

1946 - Birth of writer, journalist George Arion

1950 - Birth of theater director Silviu Purcarete

1952 - Birth of composer Serban Georgescu (d. 4 March 2007)

1964 - Birth of Mihai Marius Lacatus, a Romanian international football player, winner of European Champions Cup with Steaua Bucharest

1965 - Death of physician Marius Nasta, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 4 December 1890)

1973 - The first open heart surgery in Romania performed at a clinic in Targu Mures by a team of doctors led by Professor Ioan Pop de Popa, MD

1975 - Birth of actor Alexandru Papadopol

1979 - Death of composer Richard Oschanitzky (b. 24 February 1939)

1992 - Death of lawyer Ioan Ceterchi, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 16 December 1926)

1994 - Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic visits Romania

1996 - Death of Bishop Emilian Ioan Birdas, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 23 November 1921)

2016 - Death of choreographer and ballerina dancer Cornel Patrichi (b. 1 April 1944)

2019 - Death of poet Ion Horea (b. 10 May 1929).AGERPRES