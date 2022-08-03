Arad: 21 migrants caught hidden in trucks or walking on field at border in last 24hrs

The border authorities in Arad caught 21 migrants who, in the last 24 hours, tried to leave the country illegally, hiding in trucks or walking o n the field towards the territory of Hungary.

On Wednesday morning, while a van was being checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF), driven by a 32-year-old Romanian, six foreigners were discovered hiding in the driver's bed, Agerpres.

"The persons in question were taken to the headquarters of the border police sector for further investigations. During the checks, our colleagues established that the persons are citizens of Syria and intended to arrive illegally in a state in Western Europe," informed the Arad Border Police.

Also, at the Varsand border crossing point, the border policemen checked a truck also driven by a Romanian, which was transporting wood pellets for a commercial company from Austria. Five migrants from India and Afghanistan, asylum seekers in our country, were found in the trailer.

Also in the last 24 hours, the border police carried out surveillance actions on the state border in the Nadlac area, during which ten people were caught who were moving on foot, on the field, towards the neighbouring country. These are migrants from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, aged between 19 and 36 years old.

In all cases, the border police are investigating.