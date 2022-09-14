Arad: 72 migrants caught hidden in a truck carrying tyres, in Nadlac II

The border authorities in Arad caught 72 migrants who, in the last 24 hours, tried to leave the country illegally, hiding in a truck carrying car tyres.

According to a press release of the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) Oradea, a Romanian citizen arrived at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) for the control formalities, on the way out of the country. He drove a truck registered in Romania and was transporting car tyres to Spain, according to the respective documents, told Agerpres.

"After thoroughly controlling the transportation mean, the police found 72 citizens from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Ethiopia, who wanted to illegally cross the state border of Romania heading to Western Europe," reads the press release.

Also in Nadlac II, the border police stopped another truck carrying aluminum ingots to Slovakia.

"While checking the vehicle, the policemen found six persons hidden among the ingots. They were discovered to be foreign citizens from Bangladesh, India, Sudan and Pakistan, aged between 19 and 39 years old, asylum seekers in Romania. They intended to illegally cross to the Schengen Zone," explained the representatives of ITPF Oradea.

In both cases, the border policemen are carrying out investigations into the respective crimes, with the required legal measures to be taken.