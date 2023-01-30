Arad Border Police catches 14 migrants attempting to illegally cross into Schengen Area

The Arad border police caught 14 citizens from Bangladesh, India and Egypt who tried to illegally cross the border into the Schengen Area, hiding in two cars or walking on a field, told Agerpres.

While checking a truck driven by a Romanian citizens traveling to Italy, the policemen at the Nadlac II border crossing point found four migrants in the storage space of the cabin and three hidden in the driver's rest area.

"Following further verifications, the border police established that they are citizens from Egypt and Bangladesh, aged between 24 and 33, who entered our country legally with their personal documents," the Arad Border Police informs on Monday.

The policemen from Nadlac II also checked a car driven by a Romanian finding two citizens from India, aged 30 and 31, who had entered Romania legally, hidden in the trunk.

In the Nadlac area, the police noticed, approximately 50 metres far from the border line, eight people moving on foot. Following the verifications, they were found to be citizens of Bangladesh, aged between 27 and 49 years old, who entered Romania legally.

The border police are investigating the two drivers for migrant trafficking, and the migrants for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border.