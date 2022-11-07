 
     
Arad border police finds 46 migrants hidden in two trucks

Arad border police discovered 46 migrants from Syria, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh attempting to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hidden in two trucks loaded with detergents and metal bars, told Agerpres.

38 of the clandestine travelers were found in the trailer of a truck checked at the Nadlac II border crossing point. The driver is a Turkish citizen and, according to the documents accompanying the goods, he was transporting metal bars on the Turkey-Poland route, the Arad Border Police informs on Monday.

Following the checks, the border police established that they were citizens of Syria, who intended to fraudulently cross the border to reach a state in Western Europe.

At the same time, at the Varsand border crossing point, in a truck driven by a Romanian transporting detergents, the police found eight foreign citizens hidden in the side compartments of the semi-trailer.

Following the checks, it was established that they are people from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, aged between 22 and 41, the information sent by the Arad Border Police also mentions.

