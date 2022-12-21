Arad border policemen apprehend 35 migrants, hidden in two vehicles or walking on field

Arad border policemen apprehended, in the past 24 hours, a number of 35 migrants from various states who attempted to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hiding in two vehicles or moving on foot on the field towards the Schengen Area, told Agerpres.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Points (PTF), a truck and a minibus were checked, both driven by Romanian citizens, and 31 migrants were discovered hiding in the mentioned vehicles.

"The persons have been apprehended and transported to the sector headquarters for investigations and, following the checkups, the border policemen established that these are citizens from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Nepal, aged between 21 and 44," the Arad Border Police informed on Wednesday.

The migrants entered Romania legally, based on their personal documents, but they "intended to fraudulently get to a state from Western Europe."

At the Nadlac II PTF, a patrol crew noticed, at approximately 50 meters of the border line, four persons who were moving on foot. They were intercepted and it was established that the persons in question are citizens from the Central African Republic, Guinea and Cameroon, aged between 20 and 30 years.