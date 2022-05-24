Raed Arafat: 172 people evacuated from metro train at Piata Romana station

172 people were evacuated from the metro train hit by a fire at the Piata Romana station, Emergencies Department (DSU) head Raed Arafat said on Tuesday.

He added that 25 of them were medically assisted.

"The fire took place in the tunnel, which is why the firefighters had to intervene and evacuate the people after cutting power to the metro tracks. At this moment, all the people are evacuated, fortunately there are no victims," Arafat said.

He said there were people who were assisted by SMURD crews before exiting the metro station, people who were exposed to smoke or people who suffered a panic attack.

AGERPRES